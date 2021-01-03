Eden Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Eden has a total market cap of $832,938.09 and approximately $41,553.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, Eden has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00124113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00173757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00517502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00271128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019420 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003335 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

