ELA Coin Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00124766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.24 or 0.00542395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00144744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00266574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00050517 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io . ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.