Electra Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electra has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. Electra has a total market capitalization of $513,053.33 and $1,692.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,599,940,813 coins and its circulating supply is 28,732,784,260 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

