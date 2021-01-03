Electrify.Asia Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $342,063.07 and approximately $36,068.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00042435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.00301060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00029935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.58 or 0.02045041 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

ELEC is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars.

