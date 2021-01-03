electrumdark 24-Hour Volume Hits $256.00 (ELD)

electrumdark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One electrumdark token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and OOOBTC. In the last week, electrumdark has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar. electrumdark has a market cap of $4,203.95 and approximately $256.00 worth of electrumdark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00125158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.00542294 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00145198 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00266228 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050946 BTC.

electrumdark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. electrumdark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark . The Reddit community for electrumdark is /r/electrumdarktoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for electrumdark is electrumdark.com

electrumdark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as electrumdark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade electrumdark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy electrumdark using one of the exchanges listed above.

