Elysian Achieves Market Capitalization of $72,743.04 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $72,743.04 and $330,052.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00042449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00301624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00029467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015078 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $682.14 or 0.02065448 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

