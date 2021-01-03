EncrypGen (DNA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,367.00

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 54.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. EncrypGen has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $7,367.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EncrypGen has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One EncrypGen token can now be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00041859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.00277549 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00028795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $681.95 or 0.02063609 BTC.

EncrypGen Profile

DNA is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,877 tokens. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EncrypGen is www.encrypgen.com

Buying and Selling EncrypGen

EncrypGen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

