Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $175.47 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $189.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.09, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

