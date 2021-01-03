eosDAC Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $61,312.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a market cap of $813,447.11 and approximately $61,312.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.