EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 166.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of EQT worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 970,509 shares during the period. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,397,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQT by 1,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EQT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,004,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after purchasing an additional 89,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in EQT by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,483,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 261,092 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

EQT stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.32. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

