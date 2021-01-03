ERC20 (ERC20) Achieves Market Cap of $6.25 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $31,815.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00272719 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00027086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.52 or 0.02012640 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.