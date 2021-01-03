Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Ergo has a total market cap of $15.64 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001786 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,046.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $993.41 or 0.03006072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.44 or 0.00488531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.44 or 0.01293450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.44 or 0.00421956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00020060 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00179990 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 29,800,275 coins and its circulating supply is 26,496,553 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

