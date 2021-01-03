Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.10 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, DDEX, Coinlim and IDEX. In the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00279072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029542 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.86 or 0.02063729 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

XBASE is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, DDEX, CoinTiger, LATOKEN, P2PB2B, Mercatox, IDEX and Coinlim. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

