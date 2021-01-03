Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $20,307.33 and $56,768.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00039393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00265409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.75 or 0.02036316 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

IMP is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,709,197 tokens. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

