Ethereum Gold Project Market Cap Hits $19,030.95 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $19,030.95 and approximately $24.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 69.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00043911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00315022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015464 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $697.67 or 0.02110065 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,758,959,413 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.