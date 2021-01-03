Ethereum Gold Project Trading Down 39.4% Over Last Week (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 114.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $38,584.20 and $403.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and Token Store. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00039393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00265409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $671.75 or 0.02036316 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,758,959,413 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

