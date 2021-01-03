Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

EURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

NYSE:EURN opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $205.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its holdings in Euronav by 4.6% during the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 235.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the third quarter worth $280,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

