EventChain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,763.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. EventChain has a market capitalization of $339,281.31 and approximately $8,763.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00279072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029542 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $675.86 or 0.02063729 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

