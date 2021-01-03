Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Position Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Everbridge worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 235.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $113,949.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at $406,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $382,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $382,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,824 shares of company stock worth $3,765,022. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $149.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.04. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.60 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

