EveryCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $871,093.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded up 58.2% against the US dollar. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $871,093.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00030963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00125398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00548947 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00145504 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 81.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00267471 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00019170 BTC.

EveryCoin Token Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

