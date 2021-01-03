Expanse (EXP) Market Capitalization Reaches $800,626.22

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Expanse has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $800,626.22 and approximately $23,687.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

