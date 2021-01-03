Expanse (EXP) Price Tops $0.0392 on Major Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Expanse has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $736,669.71 and approximately $24,954.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.