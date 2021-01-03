F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,983 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of F.N.B. worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 31.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 531,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 50.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 221,368 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 128.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens cut F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,620. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

