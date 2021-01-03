Factom 24-Hour Volume Reaches $59,012.00 (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Factom coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a market cap of $10.23 million and $59,012.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Factom has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00030521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00122583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00171614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.20 or 0.00514320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00267716 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019654 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003356 BTC.

About Factom

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,583,283 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

