Fantom (FTM) Achieves Market Cap of $47.92 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Fantom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Bgogo and Hotbit. In the last week, Fantom has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $47.92 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00027755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00121145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00169602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.11 or 0.00508579 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00263288 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019426 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003322 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, Bgogo, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

