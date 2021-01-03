Fantom (FTM) Market Cap Reaches $50.20 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Fantom has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kucoin. Fantom has a market capitalization of $50.20 million and $14.33 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00125449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.52 or 0.00547222 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00145536 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00267027 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052374 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bgogo, DDEX, Bibox, Kucoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

