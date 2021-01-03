Feathercoin Reaches One Day Volume of $22,433.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $4.49 million and $22,433.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 303,462,200 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

