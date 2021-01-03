Fetch (FET) Market Cap Reaches $24.78 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Fetch token can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00044026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.00304678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00029596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.74 or 0.02100967 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

