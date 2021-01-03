Fetch Market Capitalization Tops $24.78 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Fetch token can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including Binance and WazirX. In the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00264855 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.53 or 0.02050919 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

