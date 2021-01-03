Financial Contrast: Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) vs. Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD)

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) and Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Covetrus alerts:

Covetrus has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive Care has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Covetrus and Progressive Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covetrus $3.98 billion 0.92 -$1.02 billion $0.79 36.38 Progressive Care $32.63 million 0.50 -$2.51 million N/A N/A

Progressive Care has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Covetrus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Covetrus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Covetrus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Covetrus and Progressive Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covetrus -1.21% 7.09% 2.63% Progressive Care -6.22% N/A -25.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Covetrus and Progressive Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covetrus 0 1 2 0 2.67 Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

Covetrus presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.69%. Given Covetrus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Covetrus is more favorable than Progressive Care.

Summary

Covetrus beats Progressive Care on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers. The company also offers value-added practice solutions that include financial services, equipment repair, inventory management, and e-commerce, as well as continuing education services for practitioners. In addition, it provides practice management software systems for veterinary practitioners and animal-health clinics, client communication services, reminders, data backup services, and hardware sales and support services. Further, the company engages in the distribution of finished goods pharmacy and specialty pharmaceutical compounding products, as well as e-commerce, shipping, manufacturer incentives, service fees, and data integration and support services. It serves animal-health and veterinary practices, and clinics in the companion-animal and equine markets primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company, formerly known as HS Spinco, Inc., was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc., through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities. It also provides long term care solutions to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, retirement centers and communities, doctors' offices, and clinics. In addition, the company purchases, repackages, and dispenses prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products for its long term care customers. Further, it offers computerized maintenance of patient prescription histories; third party billing; consultant pharmacist services consisting of evaluation of monthly patient drug therapy and monitoring the institution's drug distribution system, as well as home service and maintenance, defective product replacements, and free home installation and instruction services; and data analytics services to support health care organizations. Progressive Care, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.