Financial Survey: Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) versus Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY)

Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) and Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Life Group and Sony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A Sony Financial 3.33% 9.74% 0.44%

0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sony Financial has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Federal Life Group and Sony Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sony Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federal Life Group and Sony Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.85 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Sony Financial $16.39 billion 0.64 $684.76 million $1.63 14.79

Sony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Summary

Sony Financial beats Federal Life Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Life Group Company Profile

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

Sony Financial Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance Business, Non-Life Insurance Business, and Banking Business. It offers death protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and automobile, medical, overseas travel, and fire insurance products, as well as reinsurance services. The company also provides Yen and foreign currency deposits, mortgage loans, and investment trust and other services; and venture capital and credit card settlement services, as well as plans, develops, and operates nursing care homes. It provides its products through lifeplanner sales employees and independent agencies, as well as through Internet. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Sony Financial Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation.

