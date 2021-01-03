FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Reaches $0.0626 on Top Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $664,995.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001263 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 735,223,446 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

