Fireball 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,115.00 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Fireball has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fireball token can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00006072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $40,856.25 and approximately $1,115.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00124887 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 116% against the dollar and now trades at $266.28 or 0.00797188 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000504 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00030127 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,144 tokens. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

