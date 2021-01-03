FirstBlood Hits 24 Hour Volume of $853.00 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. FirstBlood has a market cap of $11.73 million and approximately $853.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00042427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.96 or 0.00297793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015455 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $680.03 or 0.02046432 BTC.

About FirstBlood

1ST is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.