Flash (FLASH) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Flash has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $937.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flash has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00029043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00123752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00173252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00513752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00273425 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019406 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003330 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

