Flowchain (FLC) Price Hits $0.0473 on Exchanges

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $41,671.63 and $43,156.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 150.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00042821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00299581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015620 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $676.98 or 0.02053102 BTC.

Flowchain is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

