FLUX (FLUX) Achieves Market Cap of $122,200.50

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One FLUX token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001502 BTC on popular exchanges. FLUX has a total market capitalization of $122,200.50 and approximately $5,005.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLUX has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00029500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00123895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00173452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00514498 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00273557 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019382 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003333 BTC.

FLUX Token Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 249,962 tokens. FLUX’s official website is datamine.network . FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling FLUX

FLUX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.