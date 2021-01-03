Frax Share Market Cap Tops $14.90 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 65.8% higher against the dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $14.90 million and $808,483.00 worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be bought for approximately $6.57 or 0.00019906 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00030822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00125783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.31 or 0.00548979 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00145924 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00268231 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019186 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s total supply is 99,276,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,266,921 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax Share

Frax Share can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.