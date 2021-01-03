FTX Token Trading 31.6% Higher This Week (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $660.17 million and approximately $32.43 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $7.00 or 0.00021131 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00042404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00301779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $680.83 or 0.02056075 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.