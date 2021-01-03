Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Cap Tops $89,728.89

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $89,728.89 and $436,748.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00031266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00127348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.06 or 0.00549129 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00147740 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00268657 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052439 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

