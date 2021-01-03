FunFair Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29.77 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 53.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. FunFair has a market capitalization of $52.92 million and $29.77 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 120.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00273379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028377 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $683.15 or 0.02064330 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (FUN) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

