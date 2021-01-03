FUTURAX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $9,327.49 and approximately $7,227.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 96.3% against the US dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00033034 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001448 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003091 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

