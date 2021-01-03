FYDcoin (FYD) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $845,902.65 and approximately $185.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000178 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 537,119,076 coins and its circulating supply is 512,835,779 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

