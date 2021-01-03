GAMB Reaches Market Cap of $619,422.41 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One GAMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $619,422.41 and approximately $8,496.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00042821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00299581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015620 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $676.98 or 0.02053102 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

