Garlicoin 1-Day Volume Hits $29.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, Nanex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a market cap of $224,797.93 and $29.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,623,512 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

