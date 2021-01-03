Garlicoin Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $226,369.28 and approximately $50.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CryptoBridge.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Scrypt-N

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,615,831 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

