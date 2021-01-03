Gas (GAS) Price Hits $1.54 on Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00004626 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $15.60 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00030005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00122526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00171536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.00512798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00266046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019531 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.