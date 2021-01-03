GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 143,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of GasLog worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GasLog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 50.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 536.4% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog in the second quarter worth about $198,000. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GasLog alerts:

GasLog stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. GasLog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GLOG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GasLog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.49.

GasLog Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.