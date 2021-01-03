GCN Coin (GCN) Achieves Market Cap of $69,996.14

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $69,996.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $51.55 and $24.43. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 183.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.87 or 0.00462159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

