Geeq (GEEQ) Achieves Market Cap of $2.85 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Geeq token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $455,353.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00029043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00123752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00173252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00513752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00273425 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019406 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,788,887 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

